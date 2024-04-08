All BHUs RHCs Across Punjab To Be Revamped: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth paid a surprise visit to a rural
health center Balkhasar to check the building infrastructure and health facilities being provided to
people.
Sohaib Ahmed Bherth inspected different wards and rooms and held discussion with patients and their attendants on treatment facilities and availability of medicines.
He also observed medicine stocks and the temperature at which medicines were kept.
"The Punjab governmentt under the leadership of CM Punjab Muryum Nawaz Sharif had started revamping BHUs and RHCs across the province.
As a pilot project four BHUs and RHCs have completely been revamped, aligning them with modern infrastructure equipped with modern health facilities", Bherth added.
He said that it was the top most priority of CM Maryum Nawaz to provide better health facilities to the masses living in remote and far areas of the province so that they could have better health facility with modern infrastructure.
