Open Menu

All BHUs RHCs Across Punjab To Be Revamped: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

All BHUs RHCs across Punjab to be revamped: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth paid a surprise visit to a rural

health center Balkhasar to check the building infrastructure and health facilities being provided to

people.

Sohaib Ahmed Bherth inspected different wards and rooms and held discussion with patients and their attendants on treatment facilities and availability of medicines.

He also observed medicine stocks and the temperature at which medicines were kept.

"The Punjab governmentt under the leadership of CM Punjab Muryum Nawaz Sharif had started revamping BHUs and RHCs across the province.

As a pilot project four BHUs and RHCs have completely been revamped, aligning them with modern infrastructure equipped with modern health facilities", Bherth added.

He said that it was the top most priority of CM Maryum Nawaz to provide better health facilities to the masses living in remote and far areas of the province so that they could have better health facility with modern infrastructure.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Stocks Top

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

41 seconds ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

3 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

5 hours ago
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

23 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan