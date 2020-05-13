UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Board Examinations Cancelled Due To COVID-19: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

All board examinations cancelled due to COVID-19: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mwhmood on Tuesday said all boards examinations, which would be held, were cancelled due to current situation of coronavirus .

Talking to a private news channel, he said all examinations of class 9th to 12th were cancelled because health of children more important for the government.

The minister said students could be promoted on the basis of their last year performance.

He said that the government would consult with all the provinces in this regard on Thursday.

Related Topics

Education All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.