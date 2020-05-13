All board examinations cancelled due to COVID-19: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mwhmood on Tuesday said all boards examinations, which would be held, were cancelled due to current situation of coronavirus .

Talking to a private news channel, he said all examinations of class 9th to 12th were cancelled because health of children more important for the government.

The minister said students could be promoted on the basis of their last year performance.

He said that the government would consult with all the provinces in this regard on Thursday.