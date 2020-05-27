All bodies of PIA plane crash victims to be handed over to heirs in 10 days: Sindh ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz Sheikh Tuesday said the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests of victims' bodies in PIA plane crash incident, who were not identified so far had been completed expressing the hope that all the bodies would be handed over to their heirs within 10 days.

Addressing a joint press conference, they said the DNA test samples of the families of all the martyrs had been taken and the results would start coming from tonight (Tuesday), said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the current situation of lockdown in Sindh would be maintained.

"Immediately after this tragic accident, the Chief Minister of Sindh and members of the Sindh Cabinet rushed to the spot.

We are also grateful to the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, District Administration and the people of the area for their prompt response," he said.

"We are also grateful to Edhi and Cheepa Welfare for taking the martyrs and wounded to hospitals," he said.

To a question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said lockdown would continue but no curfew was being imposed.

"The coronavirus epidemic is on the rise in Sindh, we urged people to be extremely careful and not leave their homes unnecessarily," he said.

He said due to Ramazan and Eid, the people took undue advantage of easing of lockdown and at present the situation was becoming alarming and if care was not taken then there could be serious health problems.