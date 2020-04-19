UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Branches Of PHC To Resume Hearing On All Types Of Cases On April 20

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

All branches of PHC to resume hearing on all types of cases on April 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :All the benches of Peshawar High Court (PHC) will resume hearings of all types of cases from April 20 (tomorrow).

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seht has issued these directives as part of comprehensive working plan for the court amid coronavirus crisis.

The Chief Justice directed that everyone visiting the courts premises must wear masks and gloves to ensure implementation of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He also directed to establish a basic health unit in premises of the court building.

Besides, the court administration has been directed to install thermal detectors at all the entrances of the courts to ensure non entry of people with coronavirus symptoms.

The Chief Justice also directed to place sanitizers and soap at various points of the court and ensure disinfection of the files before presenting before the judges.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court April All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

3 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.