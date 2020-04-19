All branches of PHC to resume hearing on all types of cases on April 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :All the benches of Peshawar High Court (PHC) will resume hearings of all types of cases from April 20 (tomorrow).

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seht has issued these directives as part of comprehensive working plan for the court amid coronavirus crisis.

The Chief Justice directed that everyone visiting the courts premises must wear masks and gloves to ensure implementation of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He also directed to establish a basic health unit in premises of the court building.

Besides, the court administration has been directed to install thermal detectors at all the entrances of the courts to ensure non entry of people with coronavirus symptoms.

The Chief Justice also directed to place sanitizers and soap at various points of the court and ensure disinfection of the files before presenting before the judges.