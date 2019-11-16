UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Brick Kilns To Be Shifted On Zigzag Technology By Dec 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:18 PM

All brick kilns to be shifted on zigzag technology by Dec 2020

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Saturday chaired a meeting in which it was agreed upon to shift all brick kilns in the province on zigzag technology till December 31, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Saturday chaired a meeting in which it was agreed upon to shift all brick kilns in the province on zigzag technology till December 31, 2020.

The meeting decided that brick kilns of central Punjab from Jehlum to Okara would be switched over to zigzag technology within four months in first phase, and the brick kilns, which failed to adopt new technology within stipulated time, would be closed. It was decided to close down 84 new brick kilns that were made on obsolete technology if these did not shift on zigzag technology within two months. An agreement would be signed with brick kiln association for ensuring implementation on these decisions.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that government did not want to close down the brick kiln keeping in view the difficulties of common man but strict action would be taken against the kilns using substandard fuels. He made it clear that no brick kiln would be allowed to function without zigzag technology after December 31, 2020. It was government's priority to provide clean environment to the people, he said and added that effective steps were being put in place to control smog.

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan, Secretary and DG Environment Protection, President All Pakistan Brick Kiln Association Shoaib Niazi and owners of brick kiln attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Man Okara December 2020 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

36 minutes ago

Commissioner for completion of sports projects

3 minutes ago

Encroachments removed from vegetable market in Fai ..

3 minutes ago

Over 30 People Injured in Traffic Accident in Hong ..

3 minutes ago

13 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Multan ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 999 cases

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.