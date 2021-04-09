All bus terminals for public transport to be shut down tonight: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Friday announced that all the bus terminals of Federal Capital for public transport would be shut down at 12:00 a.m. (tonight) in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to contain the coronavirus spread.

In a tweet, he said no public transport would be allowed to enter or exit the city until Sunday's night (12:00 a.m). "This restriction does not apply on the goods transport."He said the information was being shared for the public convenience.

The partial ban on inter-provincial transport was imposed by the National Command and Operations Center recently to curb the coronavirus spread across the country in an effective manner.