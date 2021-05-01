All business activities, bazaars to be closed from May 8- 16: Home Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Home Department issued orders for the last days of Ramazan and Eid days due to the third wave of coronavirus here on Saturday.

In a statement issued here by the Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all business activities markets and bazaars across the province will be closed from May 08 to May 16.

The ban would not apply on medical stores, ovens, grocery stores, dairy, meat, chicken shops, tire punctures, bakery, vegetable, fruit, petrol pumps, utility services (electricity, gas, internet, network call centers, etc.

) and hotel restaurants.(take away), the statement said.

The bazaars would be completely closed on Chand raat (Moon Night). Tourist destinations across the province including Swat, Kalam, Galiyat, Naran, and Kaghan will also be completely closed from May 08 to May 16, the statement said.

Hotels, parks, tourist resorts located in tourist destinations will be closed and all types of transport across the province will also be closed from May 8 to May 16, including public transport, the statement said.