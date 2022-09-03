All cabinet members help flood victims; says Sharjeel Memon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Sindh chief minister, ministers, advisers, special assistants, and MPs, as well as MNAs were in the field to support district administrations to provide help to the flood victims.

According to statement issued here on Saturday, Memon informed that the victims were being shifted to the makeshift relief camps in schools and in the tent cities, where they were being provided two meals per day, while medical facilities were also given.

He said under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs 25,000 financial assistance was being given to each affected family, besides distributing 91,630 ration bags to the victims throughout the province. He further claimed that 119,972 tents, 503,345 mosquito nets and 76,810 plastic tarpaulins had also been provided to the affected people.