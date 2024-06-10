All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAST

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has decided to install solar panel system in all three campuses of the varsity at the cost of Rs 100 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has decided to install solar panel system in all three campuses of the varsity at the cost of Rs 100 million.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor FUUAST Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari in a meeting of the officials concerned, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST here on Monday.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari said that the Higher education Commission will provide Rs 50 million for the installation of the solar system, while same amount will also be provided from the FUUAST's own funds.

The FUUAST will be shifted to solar system by completing all the requirements for the installation of solar system by the month of this July, he said.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari further instructed that all matters be carried out keeping in mind transparency as per the rules.

Treasurer Mohammad Danish Ehsan has been appointed as the coordinator to supervise all the matters related to the project of Solar system installation.

Dean Science department Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Registrar Dr. Sajid Jahangir, Dean Arts department Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Controller of Examination Ghiyasuddin, Director P&D Zahid Shafiq Bhatti, Islamul Haq of Islamabad Campus and Dr. Rahat attended the meeting.