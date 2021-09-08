All candidates must comply with code of conduct during CB elections

UrduPoint.com

SP Abbottabad Ishtiaq Khan on Wednesday said all candidates in cantonment board elections should cooperate with the administration on September 12 with the strict implementation of code of conduct to ensure peace

Ishtiaq Khan was accompanied by DSP Havelian Bashir Khan and SHO Havelian Sardar Rafique while briefing the candidates of Havelian Cantonment Board (HCB) at Havelian Police Station.

SP Abbottabad said that candidates should demonstrate political and democratic behavior during the polling day, adding he said that ECP has established 11 polling booths for the two wards of Havelian Cantonment board elections.

He said that the district administration has taken all possible measures to conduct the cantonment elections on September 12 in peaceful and transparent manner.

He said that the presiding officer and district administration would be present to address any grievances and would resolve the issues on the spot, all the candidates who would contest the HCB elections assured their cooperation to the administration.

Apart from media representatives, candidates from both wards including Liaqat Khan, Basit Khan Jadoon, Babar Khan Jadoon, Rehmat Ali Tanoli, Sardar Syed Akshar Khan, Babu Sultan Khan and Mohammad Irfan Rizvi attended the meeting.

