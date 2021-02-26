UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Cantonment Schools, Colleges To Reopen From March 1

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

All cantonment schools, colleges to reopen from March 1

All schools and colleges, functioning under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cant/ Garrison Directorate, will also reopen from March 1 (Monday) as per the pre-coronavirus routine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :All schools and colleges, functioning under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cant/ Garrison Directorate, will also reopen from March 1 (Monday) as per the pre-coronavirus routine.

"The educational institutes will be opened five days a week with 100 percent attendance from Monday," said a notification of the FGEI.

The full-fledged activities in schools and colleges had been restored after considerable decline in the coronavirus cases.

He said the heads of all educational departments had been instructed to ensure implementation of anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid any contraction of the virus.

Wajid Masood said all students and faculty staff must follow the SOPs, maintain social distance, wear face masks and gloves, besides adopting habit of frequent hand washing, especially during school/college timings.

Related Topics

March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Paris holds online Khuli Katch ..

3 minutes ago

France says digital tax deal by the summer 'within ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus president Lukashenko makes son Olympic com ..

3 minutes ago

Germany hails US shift on digital tax as 'giant st ..

8 minutes ago

Simon takes tennis break to 'preserve myself menta ..

8 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan publishes returned ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.