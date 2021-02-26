All cantonment schools, colleges to reopen from March 1

All schools and colleges, functioning under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cant/ Garrison Directorate, will also reopen from March 1 (Monday) as per the pre-coronavirus routine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :All schools and colleges, functioning under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cant/ Garrison Directorate, will also reopen from March 1 (Monday) as per the pre-coronavirus routine.

"The educational institutes will be opened five days a week with 100 percent attendance from Monday," said a notification of the FGEI.

The full-fledged activities in schools and colleges had been restored after considerable decline in the coronavirus cases.

He said the heads of all educational departments had been instructed to ensure implementation of anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid any contraction of the virus.

Wajid Masood said all students and faculty staff must follow the SOPs, maintain social distance, wear face masks and gloves, besides adopting habit of frequent hand washing, especially during school/college timings.