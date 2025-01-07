All cases adjourned; only the case of military courts to be heard by the SCP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The landmark case of Trial of Civilians under the Army Act entered into a significant phase when the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court adjourned hearing of all cases, fixed for Tuesday, without any proceedings and decided to hear miscellaneous petitions regarding military courts.

The Court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow (Wednesday) after lengthy arguments of the counsel of the Ministry of Defence Advocate Khwaja Haris.

The Court also directed the provincial government of Punjab to submit a report before the court regarding rights of the prisoners under the jail manual with reference to the conditions of the convicts in May 9 riots who are kept in a high security zone according to one of the convict’s father.

The seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan was hearing miscellaneous petitions clubbed under the title of Trial of Civilians under Army Act 1956.

As the proceedings began, Justice Amin announced adjournment of all other cases fixed for the day and hearing of the petitions publicly known is military courts case.

The proceedings started with the arguments of Advocate Khwaja Haris, counsel for the Ministry of Defence. He argued before the SCP that this Court has earlier declared that civilians in Army can be court martialed.

When questioned by Justice Jamal Mandokhail regarding the petitioner and the aggrieved party, Khwaja Haris said that the Ministry of Defense has filed the petition.

The Court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow and announced that only this case will be heard and other cases fixed for tomorrow (Wednesday Jan 8) are adjourned for a date to be fixed latter.

At the end of the hearing, father of a person, convicted by the Military Court, appeared before the court without permission and informed the Court that his son is condemned with imprisonment and kept along with 22 other prisoners in a high security zone.

The court allowed him to speak and directed the provincial government of the Punjab to produce a report before the Court regarding rights of the prisoners under the jail manual. The court will meet for further proceedings by tomorrow.