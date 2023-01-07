All chambers to raise voice together for economic uplift : LLahore Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar on Saturday said that all Chambers should be on the same page and raise voice together for the improvement of economy.

He was addressing the delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Awan. LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, BCCI Senior Vice President Hanif Ahmad, Vice President Adeel Khalid, LCCI Executive Committee members Muhammad Usman Sheikh and Raja Hassan Akhter were also present on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that problems of all chambers were same like not opening of L/Cs and Chapter 84-85. He said, although the government had said that permission from the State Bank of Pakistan was no longer required but there was no money in the country for the payments of imports. He said that if the machinery would not come, how the industrial advancement would take place. "If there are no raw materials, how the exports can be boosted" he questioned.

Kashif Anwar said: "We have not paid attention towards cotton crop areas. Resultantly, we have to import 10 million cotton bales." He said that if the industrialization would not take place, there would be no employment opportunities and unemployment always gives birth to the law and order situation.

He said that all the chambers should convince the community to file their income tax returns.

The LCCI President said that Lahore Chamber had started one-window operation for its members and most of the government institutions had established their help desks. He said that LCCI had also established Alternative Dispute Resolution Center. He said that LCCI had also signed MOUs with various medical and educational institutions to facilitate its members. He added that the political stability was very important for economic stability.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Awan appreciated LCCI one-window operation for the members. He said the objective of chambers should be to provide facilitate its members. He added that the cotton was the backbone of economy what we did not pay attention to it. He said that all of our industry was driven by the agriculture sector but due to lack ofattention we have become an import based economy. He said that Bahawalpur Chamber organizesJeep Rally and Bahawalpur Trade Fair. He invited the LCCI delegation to participate.