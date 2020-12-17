All check-posts will be abolished from Islamabad, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister who was briefed by the IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar over law and order situation says that modern technology will replace all these check-posts in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that all check-posts in Federal capital would be abolished.

Sheikh Rasheed paid tribute to all police officials performing their duties to protect the homeland.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after his visit of Police Lines in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Interior Minister was briefed the over the law and order situation by Inspector General Police (IG) Amir Zulfiqar. IG Islamabad also briefed him over the strategy to deal with the opposition’s sit-in and rally.

Speaking to media post visit, the interior minister paid tribute to all police officials performing duties to protect the homeland.

“We are aware of the fact that police is facing financial constraints and very less budget is allocated on them. I would personally request Prime Minister to increase salaries of Islamabad police,” he said.

He further said that all check-posts in Islamabad except those near Serena Hotel and Red Zone will be removed.

He said: “ We’ll bring modern technology instead of these check-posts,”.

There are hundreds of religious seminaries in Islamabad and crime rate has dropped by 30%, he added.