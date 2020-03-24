All churches and temples closed in Sukkur

On the directives by Sindh government and district administration Sukkur as well, all churches, temples and other worship places of minorities in the Sukkur have been closed till further orders from the government/administration

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives by Sindh government and district administration Sukkur as well, all churches, temples and other worship places of minorities in the Sukkur have been closed till further orders from the government/administration.

According to Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday, lauding the decision by minorities religious leaders said due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, all the bishops, pandits and other religious leaders have closed their worship places voluntarily.

Mayour Sukkur said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities and utilized all available resources to secure the citizens. But it was a collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to trust the government while it may be painful not to attend religious activities, it was a wise decision as a nation, he said.