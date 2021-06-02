UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Citizens Equal In Eyes Of Law; Said SSP Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:32 PM

All citizens equal in eyes of law; said SSP Sukkur

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Wednesday has said that all citizens were equal in the eyes of the law and they should be treated as per law

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Wednesday has said that all citizens were equal in the eyes of the law and they should be treated as per law.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the SSP vowed that the basic fundamental rights of the people would be safeguarded at all the costs.

He said that police were answerable to the people and were bound to respect every individual.

He directed the Police officers to keep a close eye on proscribed organizations and anti-state elements.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Polisario leader leaves Spain, flies to Algeria

4 minutes ago

SC issues notices to respondents on petition filed ..

4 minutes ago

Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of s ..

4 minutes ago

23 migrants missing, two dead off Tunisia coast

4 minutes ago

SC directs immediate appointments on vacant posts ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand bat against England in first Test

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.