All citizens equal in eyes of law; said SSP Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Wednesday has said that all citizens were equal in the eyes of the law and they should be treated as per law

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Wednesday has said that all citizens were equal in the eyes of the law and they should be treated as per law.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the SSP vowed that the basic fundamental rights of the people would be safeguarded at all the costs.

He said that police were answerable to the people and were bound to respect every individual.

He directed the Police officers to keep a close eye on proscribed organizations and anti-state elements.