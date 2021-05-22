All City Traders Unions takes out rally to express Solidarity with Palestinians on Palestine Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :All City Traders Union on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian Muslim brothers and sisters and show their support in favor of the people of Palestine against Israeli's atrocities.

The rally to mark "Palestinian Solidarity Day" began from Glass Tower Clifton, where participants registered their protest against Israeli barbarism and aggression.

The participants with Pakistan National flags and placards in their hands after passing through the Three Swords Chowk of Clifton here reached at Karachi Press Club to record their peaceful protest against Israeli's aggression.

The leaders of business community including Shoaib Khan, Abdul Qadir Noorani, Mohammad Ali Qureshi, Zahid Malik, Javed Abdul Shakoor, Altaf Lala, Mahmood Ali Khatri, Mohammad Ahmed and others participated in the rally.

The office bearers and members of All Iron Steel Merchant Association, Jodia Bazar Market, Bohra Pir Market Association, Wholesale Chemist Association, All Karachi Motorcycle Dealers Association, Garden Market Association, Gulbahar Traders Association, Malir Traders Union, Sher Shah Kabaddi Market Association, automobile, All Karachi Transport Association, All Pakistan Goods Transport Association, travel and Tourism, Small Travel Agency, All Pakistan CNG Association, Sindh Auto Parts Scrap Importers, Association of Kajhur Bazar, Banquet & Halls Association, President Alliance of Market Association, Paper Market, Jamia Cloth, Golimar, Gulshan Town Ittehad Association, Malir Ittehad, City Center Shopping Mall, Bhashani Sweets food Industry and others attended the rally.

Besides, the presidents of various markets also supported the rally and released their video messages.

The All City Business Alliance has also launched a campaign against Israeli's barbarism called "BOYCOTT ISRAELI PRODUCTS".