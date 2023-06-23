All civic facilities to be provided citizens: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday said all civic facilities will be provided to the people.

Talking to several delegations, he vowed to work round the clock in resolving the issues and provision of all required civic facilities to the citizens adding that time has come to improve the performance of all wings of Sukkur Municipal Corporation to restore the glory of the city.

We all have to work together to serve the city, said Arslan.