All classes of SMIU to be held online from Nov 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Due to the 2nd wave of COVID-19, all classes of Under-graduate, Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes of Sindh Madressatual islam University (SMIU), Karachi would be transferred to online for the next 3 weeks.

The classes would be online from November 17 (today) till December 06, 2020, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

Lab extensive courses will continue to he held on campus at per schedule, whereas library and other resources would also be available accordingly, it further added.

Faculty member would conduct classes remotely, the statement said.