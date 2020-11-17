UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Classes Of SMIU To Be Held Online From Nov 17

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

All classes of SMIU to be held online from Nov 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Due to the 2nd wave of COVID-19, all classes of Under-graduate, Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes of Sindh Madressatual islam University (SMIU), Karachi would be transferred to online for the next 3 weeks.

The classes would be online from November 17 (today) till December 06, 2020, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

Lab extensive courses will continue to he held on campus at per schedule, whereas library and other resources would also be available accordingly, it further added.

Faculty member would conduct classes remotely, the statement said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh November December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

10 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

11 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

26 minutes ago

AJK re-imposes lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cas ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.