All CNG Stations In Peshawar, Mardan Closed For One Month: Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 06:30 PM

All CNG stations in Peshawar, Mardan closed for one month: Orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The district administrations of Peshawar and Mardan divisions on Saturday imposed bans on opening of all CNG stations in the districts from January 1 to January 31.

In separate notifications, the decision has been made on the recommendation of Sui-Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

All the CNG stations situated in both divisions would be closed to ensure a sufficient supply of gas to minimize the suffering of the domestic consumers.

The ban has been imposed under section 144 of Cr.PC and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of flouting the order under section 188, said official statements.

