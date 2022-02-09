All coalition partners behind PTI govt: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that all coalition partners are behind the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and we did not have worries about the allied partners.

The Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), has always been supporting the PTI leadership, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said has been successful in passing the bills from the Senate due to support and confidence of the allied parties. In reply to a question, he said Opposition parties are facing division and disruption because of their own party members. He said incumbent government is continue working for the welfare of the people.