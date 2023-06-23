All coalition partners desire to conduct elections on time: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that all coalition partners had the consensus for holding general election on time.

"We have a unanimous view that election must be held in October this year," he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan's political and economic situation does not allow us to delay general elections, he said. Commenting on cases of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the coalition government had decided to punish the criminals behind May 9 vandalism.

Imran's party had been involved in sabotaging peace and public property on May 9, he said.

Attacking security institutions and damaging statues of martyrs could not be ignored, he said. The cases of PTI leaders and workers who are found guilty of crimes must be decided through military courts, he said.

In reply to a question about talks with other members of PTI who have left the party due to Imran's anti-state mindset, he said we had opened doors for everyone to discuss the political matters at the parliamentary forum but Imran Khan refused to talk with coalition government. To another question, he said all national institutions should work under their defined parameters.