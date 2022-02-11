All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that all the coalition partners are united with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that all the coalition partners are united with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

The Opposition had already failed in long march and no-confidence movement, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the political party leaders working under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), didn't have any agenda or ideology to show to the masses. The people will not come out for long march being planned by PDM parties on 23rd March, he said.

The people, he said had already rejected the plan of PDM against the government. In reply to a question, he said the Opposition benches have no power to launch long march or no-confidence movement because all the allied parties are united with Prime Minister Imran Khan.