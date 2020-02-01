UrduPoint.com
All Collation Partners Are Intact; Not Going Anywhere: Shafqat Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 10:11 PM

All collation partners are intact; not going anywhere: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) collation partners were intact and they were not going anywhere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) collation partners were intact and they were not going anywhere.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government would remove their legitimate reservations as the new committee would start negotiations with them from where the last committee had left.

The minister said differences between the political alliances was routine matter as it was the beauty of democratic form of the government.

He said the government respected its all political allies, adding the government and its allied had not just transaction relationship with each other and hoped that mater would be resolve soon.

