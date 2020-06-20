UrduPoint.com
All Commercial Areas Remain Closed At Sealed UCs In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

The lockdown imposed at selected sites in 41 different union councils across Karachi Thursday evening witnessed a lukewarm response of the people Friday as all commercial centers were closed yet many of the residents managed coming out of their homes with almost absolute impunity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The lockdown imposed at selected sites in 41 different union councils across Karachi Thursday evening witnessed a lukewarm response of the people Friday as all commercial centers were closed yet many of the residents managed coming out of their homes with almost absolute impunity.

Absence of patrolling on part of police and rangers in the residential areas could be identified as the reason coupled with the fact that many of the people, despite steady surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in their surroundings, were little sensitive towards the fluid situation.

"The measures we are taking are for the safety of the people themselves and it is high time that they realize intensity of the situation," said an official representing the district Malir administration.

Warning that violators may be penalized, he but agreed that most of the localities falling under the current phase of two week long absolute closure are those inhabited by poorest of the poor.

"It is really difficult for many of them to keep themselves or their children restricted to their one room abode but then threat to their lives and those around is real," said the official.

Muhammad Mustaqeem, a community leader belonging to Sultanabad, in district west, said the experience is new for many and they would definitely comply with if find themselves being monitored for their own benefit.

The activist was also appreciative of authorities for arranging mobile food units along with stores for other essential items and medical assistance.

"We, however, have to see how these commitments are honored and things unfold," he said.

