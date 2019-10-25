UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Concerned Department Striving Hard To Eliminate Dengue Larva: Focal Person

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

All concerned department striving hard to eliminate dengue larva: Focal person

The District administration and all concerned departments were striving hard to eliminate dengue causes here and campaigns were also being arranged for awareness of masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The District administration and all concerned departments were striving hard to eliminate dengue causes here and campaigns were also being arranged for awareness of masses.

The Focal person for Dengue Dr Tariq Hassan said that total 276 expected cases of dengue virus were reported during last week and out of total reported cases 17 patients were declared with positive dengue symptoms.

He further told that 145 dengue cases have been reported so far in 2019 while only three patients were under treatment here in dengue ward of the District Headquarter (DHQ) teaching hospital.

A total 334 indoor teams were working in the district and also inspected 59,739 homes while dengue larva was reported form five places and 167 outdoor teams inspected 14,277 various sites and larva was disclosed at 34 points.

The local administration has also served notices to 15 people over adopting poor arrangements at their premises, he added.

A total 308 seminars, 1240 awareness sessions and 2014 rallies were also organized here to create awareness among masses adding that 31 complaints were received on helpline which have now been resolved accordingly.

The necessary medicines were also available at all district and tehsil hospitals while independent dengue wards have also been setup to provide best treatment among patients.

The Deputy Commissioner has also issued strict directions to eliminate dengue presence in the area while all concerned departments have also join hands in this regard adding that daily report was also being updated to the DC office.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor 2019 All Best

Recent Stories

Old Ravians announce support for new VC

4 minutes ago

DEPD coordinates with NGOs for betterment of speci ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IO ..

4 minutes ago

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used to Rev ..

2 minutes ago

LHC grants Nawaz bail on medical grounds in sugar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to be polio-free soon, believes Dr Yasmin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.