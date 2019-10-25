All concerned department striving hard to eliminate dengue larva: Focal person

The District administration and all concerned departments were striving hard to eliminate dengue causes here and campaigns were also being arranged for awareness of masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The District administration and all concerned departments were striving hard to eliminate dengue causes here and campaigns were also being arranged for awareness of masses.

The Focal person for Dengue Dr Tariq Hassan said that total 276 expected cases of dengue virus were reported during last week and out of total reported cases 17 patients were declared with positive dengue symptoms.

He further told that 145 dengue cases have been reported so far in 2019 while only three patients were under treatment here in dengue ward of the District Headquarter (DHQ) teaching hospital.

A total 334 indoor teams were working in the district and also inspected 59,739 homes while dengue larva was reported form five places and 167 outdoor teams inspected 14,277 various sites and larva was disclosed at 34 points.

The local administration has also served notices to 15 people over adopting poor arrangements at their premises, he added.

A total 308 seminars, 1240 awareness sessions and 2014 rallies were also organized here to create awareness among masses adding that 31 complaints were received on helpline which have now been resolved accordingly.

The necessary medicines were also available at all district and tehsil hospitals while independent dengue wards have also been setup to provide best treatment among patients.

The Deputy Commissioner has also issued strict directions to eliminate dengue presence in the area while all concerned departments have also join hands in this regard adding that daily report was also being updated to the DC office.