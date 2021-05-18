All concerned departments alert to deal with any untoward situation as a result of Shishper GLOF

(@FahadShabbir)

The Spokesperson to chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Taj has said that all concerned departments were on high alert in order to deal any untoward situation as a result of Shishper Glacial Lake Outburst (GLOF)

In a statement, he has said that water discharge from the glacial lake in Hunza was increasing. He has said that some families were evacuated due to the threat of erosion.

The spokesperson has further said that a portion of the Karakoram Highway was also under threat. He has said that preparations for the installation of temporary alternative bridge were made to ensure road connectivity in case of any emergency situation.