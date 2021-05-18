UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Concerned Departments Alert To Deal With Any Untoward Situation As A Result Of Shishper GLOF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:51 PM

All concerned departments alert to deal with any untoward situation as a result of Shishper GLOF

The Spokesperson to chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Taj has said that all concerned departments were on high alert in order to deal any untoward situation as a result of Shishper Glacial Lake Outburst (GLOF)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson to chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Taj has said that all concerned departments were on high alert in order to deal any untoward situation as a result of Shishper Glacial Lake Outburst (GLOF).

In a statement, he has said that water discharge from the glacial lake in Hunza was increasing. He has said that some families were evacuated due to the threat of erosion.

The spokesperson has further said that a portion of the Karakoram Highway was also under threat. He has said that preparations for the installation of temporary alternative bridge were made to ensure road connectivity in case of any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Water Road Alert All From

Recent Stories

PM, Khustro Bakhtiar, Razak Dawood discuss proposa ..

18 seconds ago

Auction of Nawaz' property challenged in Islamabad ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

21 seconds ago

Lawyer Asks Paris Court to Check Russian National ..

22 seconds ago

New Media Academy launches second Faris Al Muhtawa ..

17 minutes ago

Computerized challans issued to property tax defau ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.