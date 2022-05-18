UrduPoint.com

All Confucius Institutes In Pakistan Operational: Chinese Cultural Counsellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

All Confucius Institutes in Pakistan operational: Chinese Cultural Counsellor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Cultural Counsellor at Chinese embassy in Islamabad, Zhang Heqing on Tuesday said all the Confucius Institutes in Pakistan were operational and had not been shut down.

In response to a query by APP, the Chinese diplomat said all the teaching activities at various Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms in Pakistan would be carried out through online or offline ways by the Chinese and Pakistani teachers, and the partnering universities of China.

On April 26, atleast four people including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute.

Zhang said after discussions with the concerned departments of Pakistan, some Chinese teachers had returned to China for the upcoming summer vacation and would, as per request, come back to Pakistan at an appropriate time.

In the meantime, he said, the Chinese side plans to provide more quality teaching resources to meet the needs of the Pakistani students to learn the Chinese language.

