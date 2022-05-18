All Confucius Institutes in Pakistan operational: Chinese embassy spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday said all the Confucius Institutes in Pakistan were operational and none of them had not been shut down.

In response to a query by APP, the spokesperson said all the teaching activities at various Confucius Institutes and the Confucius Classrooms in Pakistan would be carried out through online or offline ways by the Chinese and Pakistani teachers, and the partnering universities of China.

On April 26, at least four people including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute.

The spokesperson said after discussions with the concerned the departments of Pakistan, some Chinese teachers had returned to China for the upcoming summer vacation and would, as per request, come back to Pakistan at an appropriate time.

In the meantime, he said, the Chinese side planed to provide more quality teaching resources to meet the needs of the Pakistani students to learn the Chinese language.