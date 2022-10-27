All conspiracies for dividing Pak army, nation to be foiled: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said all conspiracies designed to divide Pakistan Army and nation would be foiled at all forums.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, made it clear that Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought were not going to be part of any long march.

He said if people including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had any evidence regarding the murder of senior investigative journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, they should bring it in the notice of the apex court and the public as well.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Arshad Sharif, he said the culprits of his murder should be brought to justice but nobody should play politics on his dead body.

He said the elements exploiting the situation for political gains had crossed the red line despite repeated warnings. "Today's press conference of the director generals of Inter-Services Intelligence and Inter-Services Public Relations was held in the wake of this violation," he added.

Ashrafi urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the investigation process in the Arshad Sharif case instead of indulging in a blame game as the complete investigation was dire need of the hour. "In the case of Arshad Sharif Shaheed, the most important thing is his family, the investigation is important and their satisfaction is essential," he added.

Expressing solidarity with the army chief and Pakistan Army he said the nation was proud of its commander-in-chief and soldiers.