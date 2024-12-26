Open Menu

All Constitutional, Legal Ways To Be Adopted For Resolving Issues With PTI: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that all constitutional and legal ways would be adopted for resolving issues with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that all constitutional and legal ways would be adopted for resolving issues with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The committee formed by the government would look into the demands of PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It is a good step that members of the treasury and opposition benches are sitting together and holding talks after a long time, he stated.

In reply to a question about release of the founder of PTI, he said, we will see the matter according to the law.

