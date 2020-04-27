All construction sector-related businesses to be opened gradually

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Hussain said here on Monday that the government had finalised a strategy to gradually re-open all businesses linked with the construction sector.

He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), which was led by Chamber President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan.

The commissioner said that unlike various other countries, Pakistan was facing multiple problems including poverty, unemployment, economic revival and threat to lives of people due to coronavirus. He said that the government was making decisions very cautiously to tackle all the issues at the same time. He made it clear that the government alone could not resolve all these issues and that was why it was taking all stakeholders into confidence.

He told that the government was implementing smart lockdown policy as the complete lockdown policy had failed to produce the desired results. The new strategy would not only help control further spread of coronavirus but also pave the way to tackle the issues of unemployment and hunger.

He appreciated the FCCI cooperation and said that joint efforts would be made to control corona in addition to reviving the economy.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam said that the government had declared construction sector as a full-fledged industry and allowed it to start work from April 14, 2020. He hoped the decision would generate activities in around 74 other related businesses and provide much-needed jobs to millions of workers.

However, he expressed concerns over closure of supportive sectors and urged the government to allow paint, hardware, timber, steel, tiles, sanitary fittings and electric stores, etc. to open immediately to supplement activities of the construction sector.

Rana Sikandar requested the government to consider reopening of power-looms, sizing, paper, printing, packing, furniture and other small businesses, which were ready to give an undertaking to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined by the government.

Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Ikram-Ullah, Farooq Yousuf, Sheikh Qaiser Shams Guccha, Aslam Bhalli, Shakil Ansari, Rana Saeed Iqbal, Ayub Aslama Manj, Malik Yaqoob Awan, Haji M Amin, Hafiz Arshad, Dr Sajjad Arshad, Saim Ehsan and Muhammad Ashraf Mughal were members of the delegation.