All Constructions Banned In Murree
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The District Administration has imposed ban on all types of constructions in Murree. The notification issued by the Commissioner Rawalpindi office, here on Tuesday states that the ban will remain enforced till the completion of Murree master plan.
According to the notification violations of government construction policy, illegal constructions causing serious disruption to the peaceful life of the local population, soil erosion and encroachments and illegal deforestation damaging the natural environment are the main reasons for putting the ban on constructions.
The ban will also be enforced on construction along the Murree Expressway. However, it will not affect the government's development projects, says the notification.
The ban has been imposed under Section 4(d) of the Punjab Civil Administration Act.
