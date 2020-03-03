UrduPoint.com
All Convicted Persons Should Return Home To Face Corruption Cases: Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said all convicted persons including Nawaz Sharif should come back to Pakistan and face the cases which were registered against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said all convicted persons including Nawaz Sharif should come back to Pakistan and face the cases which were registered against them.

A letter would be written through the foreign office to British authorities to send back the former prime minister as he was not British national like Altaf Hussain, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical ground but he was still not admitted in any hospital yet there. The government had provided all best treatment to him on the medical board's recommendations, he added.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership should refrain from the politics on Nawaz Sharif's health condition, who was an inmate in various corruption charges.

He said a segment of media had created sensation that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill due to decrease of platelets and it was now raising questions why the government had allowed Nawaz to go abroad.

Replying to a question, he said the powers had transferred to the provinces through 18th amendment despite that Sindh government was failed to deliver something for the welfare and uplift of the masses.

