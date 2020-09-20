UrduPoint.com
All Convicts, Criminals Gathered In APC: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

All convicts, criminals gathered in APC: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said all the criminals and convicts had gathered at one platform of All Parties Conference (APC) to withdraw their corruption cases and halt accountability process against them, but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Life imprisonment or confinement was written in the destiny of these opposition leaders and they could not get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition's APC was just abortive exercise and waste of time as they were not in a position to topple the government or create obstacles in the way of development and stability of the country and masses.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was talking about sanctity of vote, he said adding that Nawaz should respect the court decisions to face the corruption cases registered against him in Pakistan.

