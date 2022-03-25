UrduPoint.com

All 'corrupt' Ganged Up Against PM: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 11:59 PM

All 'corrupt' ganged up against PM: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said all the 'corrupt' had ganged up against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had made the West to respect Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said all the 'corrupt' had ganged up against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had made the West to respect Pakistan.

Responding to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar, the SAPM said the main objective of opposition leaders, who had gathered in the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement, was how to get power from day one.

He said they had been exposed before the nation due to their dirty tactics. They, in fact, playing a 'dirty game' for government offices and personal benefits.

Dr Gill said what to talk of the ideology and principles being followed by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who had started their politics under the supervision of a dictator. They had nothing to do with ideology as they only wanted NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) to save Avenfield Apartments and other palaces, which they purchased from the looted public money, he added.

He said the entire nation was supporting PM Imran Khan, who was fighting against internal mafias, and at the same time with enemies from abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Same Money Dictator Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Armenian Top Diplomat to Visit Russia on April 8, ..

Armenian Top Diplomat to Visit Russia on April 8, Followed by Pashinyan's Visit ..

28 seconds ago
 Yemen rebel attack on Saudi oil plant sets off hug ..

Yemen rebel attack on Saudi oil plant sets off huge fire by F1 track

29 seconds ago
 Anti-Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy against p ..

Anti-Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy against popular leadership of PTI: Ali ..

30 seconds ago
 UN Envoy Urges Syrian Constitutional Committee to ..

UN Envoy Urges Syrian Constitutional Committee to Step Up Efforts to Draft New B ..

33 seconds ago
 North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missi ..

North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missile test: US

34 minutes ago
 Romanian Cabinet Approves $110Mln Grant to Moldova

Romanian Cabinet Approves $110Mln Grant to Moldova

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>