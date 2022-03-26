All 'corrupt' ganged up against PM: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said all the 'corrupt' had ganged up against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had made the West to respect Pakistan.

Responding to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar, the SAPM said the main objective of opposition leaders, who had gathered in the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement, was how to get power from day one.

He said they had been exposed before the nation due to their dirty tactics. They, in fact, playing a 'dirty game' for government offices and personal benefits.

Dr Gill said what to talk of the ideology and principles being followed by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who had started their politics under the supervision of a dictator. They had nothing to do with ideology as they only wanted NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) to save Avenfield Apartments and other palaces, which they purchased from the looted public money, he added.

He said the entire nation was supporting PM Imran Khan, who was fighting against internal mafias, and at the same time with enemies from abroad.