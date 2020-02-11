All countries evacuating their citizens from China, WHY only we are not evacuating our citizens : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarkedGovernment should review its decision on evacuation of Pakistani citizens stranded IN China due to corona virus

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarkedGovernment should review its decision on evacuation of Pakistani citizens stranded IN China due to corona virus.He further remarked all the countries including Bangladesh are evacuating their citizens from China and our question is this why only we are not evacuating our citizens.Petition filed by Mian Faisal advocate with regard to evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in China in the after math of spread of coronavirus came up for hearing before CJ Islamabad High Court Tuesday.The representatives of ministry of health and foreign affairs appeared before the court.Director General (DG) foreign ministry presented a written report from China in the court.Government representative told the court 23 out of 194 countries have evacuated their citizens from China.CJ remarked Pakistani students are stranded in China.

If 23 countries can make arrangements for protection of their citizens then why not Pakistan. The countries which pulled out their citizens made what arrangements. Australia kept in some island its citizens which it had evacuated from China.

You can keep them near Gawadar. We cannot say that government is not serious in the safety of the citizens. Full endeavors should be made. This is an emergency situation. God forbid, If outbreak may occur here then there are citizens here.

You have to take decision keeping in view 20 million people in Pakistan.

We are not experts in this regard. Our decision will have effects.The representative of foreign ministry told the court there is no restriction on movement of citizens from and to China.

Screening is conducted at airports. China has kept under complete lock down, its city Wuhan which is affected by Coronavirus where 1000 Pakistanis are living.Chinese foreign minister has assured Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistanis will be provided full care.

We have relations with China and China has said they are our own people. No one can move from Wuhan city.CJ inquired will our relations with China be affected if we evacuate our citizens.Representative of foreign ministry told the court Bangladesh has withdrawn its decision of evacuating its citizens from China.

Foreign ministry is monitoring this situation. Whatever decision is taken will be taken in the interest of country and students.CJ inquired will government of Pakistan give affidavit as to who will be responsible if any thing happens due to non evacuation of Pakistani citizens from China.Foreign ministry representative told the court we had asked Chinese government to allow our ambassador to visit Wuhan city and Chinese government had replied they could not take risk of any sort.The court remarked court wants state should take responsibility of its citizens that if some thing happens with any Pakistani citizen then who will be responsible.The court adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.