All courts decisions to be implemented: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that judiciary was independent and its every decision would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Addressing a seminar on 'KAASH' by Takmil-e-Pakistan here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said that political vengeance of the opposition was out of question, adding that elimination of corruption and transparent accountability was indispensable for prosperity and development of the country and "We shall not go on back foot in this regard." Governor said "We are acting upon the Kashmir issue as per national expectations and Kashmiris will, and the world community will also have to take notice of the Indian atrocities against people of occupied Kashmir." He said that youth empowerment was being focused to strengthen the country, citing that there was no doubt in it that once the youth make determination to achieve anything, they could make the impossible things possible through their hard work and no power of the world could obstruct their way.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that role of the youth in PTI's success and becoming of Imran Khan as Prime Minister was also a new example in the history of Pakistan. He assured that all the promises made with the youth would be fulfilled In Sha Allah.

He said, "Our government has initiated 'Kamyaab Nojawan Programme' with a cost of Rs 100 billion, and through this programme, the young men can get loan from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000,000 so as to enable them by initiating a business. We have also allocated 25 per cent quota for women in this programme." He was of the view, "We have to strengthen and make prosperous our youth because it will help strengthen the country. We have always talked of transparency and merit that is why transparency and merit is being ensured in Kamyaab Nojawan Programme." While, talking to media persons, Punjab Governor said that JUI-F sit-in had been culminated peacefully and hoped that now the JUI-F would shun its policy of teasing the general public by blocking the roads.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always advocated supremacy of the Constitution and the law and keeping this factor in view, PTI could not even think of taking the opposition to political vengeance. Judiciary and NAB (National Accountability Bureau) had to make decisions and the government would ensure full implementation on these.

Takmil-e-Pakistan President Sana Khan and other office-bearers including Fakhir Abbas, Osama Arshad and Hira Arshad, and others were also present on this occasion.