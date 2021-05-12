UrduPoint.com
All COVID Vaccination Centers In Sindh Province To Remain Opened During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to remain opened during Eid holidays

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province will remain opened during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province will remain opened during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitre.

According to notification issued here on Wednesday, the centers will remain opened during holidays including Sunday i.e. from 13 to 16 May, 2021.

More Stories From Pakistan

