UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All COVID Vaccination Centers Remain Opened On Eid In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

All COVID vaccination centers remain opened on Eid in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) East Karachi, Dr. Ashfaque said that all COVID vaccination centers are operational on the first day of Eid ul Fitr in the port city.

Similarly, they will remain opened on 2nd and 3rd day of Eid, he said while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Among them, mega centers Expo center and Dow centers will remain opened 24 hours a day, he told.

Dr. Hasnain from Khalique Dina Hall vaccination center told that more than 300 people have come here for vaccination on the first day of Eid.

"The number of people might rise tomorrow (2nd day of Eid)", he maintained.

I came here at the center for vaccination against covid-19 and found the working staff very cooperative, Ahmed Ali said while appreciating the government's decision of opening the centers during Eid holidays.

On Wednesday, government has issued a notification that the centers will remain functional from May 13 to May 16.

Apart from this, the government has closed tourist spots and parks across the country till May 16 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Karachi Holidays Dina May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

7 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

7 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.