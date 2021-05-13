All COVID vaccination centers remain opened on Eid in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) East Karachi, Dr. Ashfaque said that all COVID vaccination centers are operational on the first day of Eid ul Fitr in the port city.

Similarly, they will remain opened on 2nd and 3rd day of Eid, he said while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Among them, mega centers Expo center and Dow centers will remain opened 24 hours a day, he told.

Dr. Hasnain from Khalique Dina Hall vaccination center told that more than 300 people have come here for vaccination on the first day of Eid.

"The number of people might rise tomorrow (2nd day of Eid)", he maintained.

I came here at the center for vaccination against covid-19 and found the working staff very cooperative, Ahmed Ali said while appreciating the government's decision of opening the centers during Eid holidays.

On Wednesday, government has issued a notification that the centers will remain functional from May 13 to May 16.

Apart from this, the government has closed tourist spots and parks across the country till May 16 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.