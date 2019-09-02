All CTP officials to perform duty during Muharram

City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to deploy all officials on duty during Muharram in order to ensure best arrangements to regulate traffic in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) -:City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to deploy all officials on duty during Muharram in order to ensure best arrangements to regulate traffic in the city.

This was disclosed by PRO to CTP Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that as per directives of Regional Police Official (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP has planned to depute all 570 employees including the senior officers during Muharram.

Adnan said that two traffic wardens have been deputed with each Majalis and five with each mourning procession. He said that alternative routes have been issued to avoid any inconvenience.

CTO Huma Naseeb held a meeting with senior CTP officers and directed them to ensure implementation of traffic plan during Muharram.