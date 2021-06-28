All culprits involved in Johar Town blast arrested: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that all culprits involved in terrorist attack of June 23, 2021 at BOR Society, Johar Town, had been arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference at 8-club GOR, the CM said that soon after the blast in Johar Town, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) started an investigation and traced the culprits involved in the incident within16 hours by conducting investigation on scientific lines.

He said that bomb was placed in the trunk of a car which ripped through, due to which three people were killed while 22 others including two policemen were injured. Soon after the blast, he directed the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough inquiry into the blast.

The health emergency was also imposed in the hospital to provide best possible medical facilities to the injured, he said and added that he himself inquired after the injured during his visit to Jinnah Hospital.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had formed an inquiry team to conduct an investigation on scientific lines as he thought that it was a test case to trace the terrorists involved in the incident.

He said those who involved in purchasing the vehicle used in the terrorist attack, recce doers and other facilitators had been arrested.

He appreciated the efforts of Punjab police, CTD and other law enforcement agencies for conducting the investigation in a professional manner.

Evidences pertaining to the involvement of international hostile intelligence agency had been found, he said, adding that such agency provided financial assistance to the terrorists for carrying out the blast.

Later, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said the police had traced the terrorists within hours, adding that about 10 accused including perpetrators and facilitators of the blast had been arrested. He said that agents of hostile intelligence agency had been identified in the blast and their information had also been shared with the Federal government and national intelligence agencies.

He said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been formed which would investigate and compile a complete data of the culprits.

It was a great success of police and other law enforcement agencies which took partin the whole investigation process to arrest the accused and crush their network.