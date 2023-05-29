All culprits involved in May 9 vandalism to be brought to justice: PDM Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's antagonistic stance against the country's institutions would not be tolerated anymore and culprits involved in May 9 vandalism would soon be brought to justice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI leaders were involved in the May 9 riots and they should be arrested.

He also slammed PTI for allegedly misleading the people and said that the PTI did not follow the ethics of politics and ethics of the peaceful protest.

All the culprits involved in the violent acts must be punished according to the law, he added.

He further said the politics of extremism, anarchy and chaos created by a specific political party was part of the anti-Pakistan agenda.

"We must respect our armed forces as our armed forces have a zero-tolerance policy on the territorial integrity ofPakistan", he added.