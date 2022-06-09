All DCs directed to implement govt decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has issued instructions to Deputy Commissioners of all districts to implement the government decision of closing markets at 8.30 pm.

According to handout issued here on Thursday, the DCs of all districts would hold meetings with traders' associations of their respective districts and consultations would be held regarding closing of markets at 8:30 pm.

The government would ensure the implementation on the government decisionacross the province.