All Decisions About PSM To Be Made In Transparent Manner: Shibli Faraz
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:34 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make all decisions related to the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in a transparent manner and there would be no conflict of interest
He stated this while responding to a point of order raised by Pakistan Peoples Party's Mian Raza Rabbani in the Senate who had pointed out that a cabinet member had interest in the PSM's privatization.
The minister said transparency would be observed in the PSM's affairs with no discrimination in its decisions.