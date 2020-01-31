All decisions of government are in favour of country : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Governor of Punjab ,Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that though the government is taking tough decisions but in the best interests of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Governor of Punjab ,Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that though the government is taking tough decisions but in the best interests of the country.While talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistani led by Raja Mazhar at Governor House , here on Friday he said that the government is putting in place effective measures on emergent basis to resolve problems of 71 years.

Massive corruption of the past rulers and billions of rupees loans had inflicted huge financial losses to the country, and the nation and the history will not pardon them at all. PTI government is extending unprecedented facilities to business community enabling them to advance in the economic field.Governor said that present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking difficult decisions, which had never been taken in the past, but we are taking such steps so that coming generations can be given a developed and prosperous Pakistan, where people will have basic educational and health facilities while progress and prosperity will be certain.

He said that just for their personal gains, the past rulers had not only put the country under billions of rupees debts but their ill-conceived policies also jeopardized the country.

And massive corruption of the past rulers and billions of rupees loans are the basic reasons of the prevailing price-hike, unemployment and other public problems. Present government is working sincerely to resolve public issues however the problems of 71 years cannot be resolved in months.

In Sha Allah, PTI government will complete its constitutional term. We will fulfill all promises with the people by ensuring country's development and prosperity in real sense and Pakistan will get on its feet.