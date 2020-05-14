UrduPoint.com
All Decisions Relating Education Sector Made With Consensus: Shafqat Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday that following COVID-19 situation, all decisions relating to education sector have been made with consensus of all educational boards.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the students who had not given exams of 9th and 11th classes have been promoted to next classes.

"They include regular as well as private students. They will not need to give composite exam next yea. The marks of their previous class will be awarded, in next class", he added.

He said only those students will be promoted whose performance in previous exams stated to be satisfactory.

He said a student who fails in 40 percent subjects will be given passing marks.

Shafqat Mahmood said special exams will be conducted for the students who were trying to improve the results of their class 11th.

"Same will be applicable for students giving composite exams, or students preparing for some subjects. The result will be calculated on cumulative basis and not subject wise," he said.

The Minister said the students desirous to participate in special exams should indicate to their respective boards by first of July this year.

The examination could be held between September to November this year.

