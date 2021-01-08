UrduPoint.com
All Demands Of Hazara Community Accepted: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

All demands of Hazara community accepted: Ashrafi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said all demands of the Hazara community following the Mach incident had been accepted on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said all demands of the Hazara community following the Mach incident had been accepted on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The entire Pakistan stands with the oppressed Hazara community as they are Pakistanis and completely belong to Pakistan," he told the media after inaugural ceremony of Jamia Masjid Riaz in Baharia Town.

He appealed to the community to bury the bodies of colliers at the earliest. The corpses of those, who belonged to Afghanistan, would be handed over to the Afghan embassy.

He said the prime minister would soon visit Quetta to share the grief of Hazara community's mourners.

Ashrafi called for unity to avert conspiracies of the enemies. He mentioned the arrest of members of four terrorist groups, who were hatching conspiracies to fan sectarian violence in the country.

Commenting over the mosque's inauguration, he said mosques were center of peace, affection, moderation and tolerance, where the lessons of Haqooq-ul-Allah (Rights of the Almighty) and Haqooq-ul-Ibad (People's Rights) were taught.

He said the establishment of Darul Afta and Peace Center in Baharia Town would help fight extremism and terrorism in the country.

Ashrafi noted that all mosques in Baharia Town were playing critical role in promoting inter-faith harmony in an effective manner.

He also lauded efforts of Bahria Town owners for the initiative.

