All dengue patients discharged from LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :All dengue patients in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) had been discharged after successfully treatment.

This was stated by PGMI Principal Prof Alfreed Zafar while talking to the media.

He said a special ward had been set up for dengue patients where doctors and nurses were available round-the-clock.

He said that SOPs regarding dengue were completely followed and its implementation had been settled down in future strategy.

Responding a question, he said only three suspected cases of dengue were under treatment in the hospital while all confirmed patients had been discharged.